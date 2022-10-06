Vetrimaaran's ‘No Hindu Religion In Chola Times’ Gets Kamal Haasan's Backing, Irks BJP

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan spread wildfire on the internet after backing Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s controversial statement that emperor Raja Raja Chola was not a Hindu king. Adding to that, Haasan said that the religion came into being only after the British coined it during colonial rule.

"There was nothing called 'Hindu religion' during Raja Raja Chola's period. There was Vainavam, Shivam and Samanam, and it was the British who coined the term Hindu since they didn't know how to refer to it collectively. It is similar to how they changed Thuthukudi into Tuticorin,” Haasan said on Thursday.

Vetrimaaran's controversial remark

Kamal Haasan's comment came after Vetrimaaran said, "Raja Raja Chola wasn't Hindu but they (BJP) are trying to steal our identity. They have already tried to saffronise Thiruvalluvar. We should never allow that."

Vetrimaaran's remarks, which opened floodgates of criticism, came merely a day after the release of Ponniyin Selvan: 1, an action-drama film that revolves around the story of Raja Raja Chola.

While Vetrimaaran garnered support from Haasan, he faced intense backlash from the BJP. Slamming the award-winning director, BJP leader H Raja said, "I am not well versed with history like Vetrimaran, but let him point out two churches and mosques built by Raja Raja Chola. He called himself Sivapadha Sekaran. Wasn't he a Hindu then?"

This isn’t the first time that the ancient ruler has been a matter of debate. In 2019, filmmaker PA Ranjith claimed that Raja Raja Chola’s reign was a challenging period for Dalits.

"Land was forcibly taken away from them and many forms of caste oppression had begun during Raja Raja Chola's reign," he said.