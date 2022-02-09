VHP Aghast At Priyanka Vadra's 'bikini' Mention In Hijab Row; Sees Shaheen Bagh Re-run

On the Karnataka controversy, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said that the matter has become 'hijab-jihad'. Attacking the Opposition, one of the workers of the Hindu outfit said that they were trying to initiate the 're-run of the Shaheen Bagh case', where a sit-in protest was witnessed on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Registration of Citizen (NRC) between December 15 to March 23, nearly 100 days.

"The toolkit is ready, and has even been activated now," the outfit claimed. A row has erupted in parts of Karnataka over the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls to educational institutes. The row began when in December last year, Udupi's Kundapur PU college's principal Rudra Gowda issued a circular, banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. The protests, seen in and around Udupi till now, on February 8, flared to more towns including Shivamogga, where a group of boys wearing saffron scarves cheered, chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and danced as one of them climbed a flagstaff and put up a saffron flag.

In two towns, Harihara and Davengere, large gatherings were banned after hijab-wearing protesters and those wearing saffron shawls threw stones at each other.

'Is she out of her senses?': VHP on Priyanka Vadra

It has become a talking point for politicians as well. Earlier in the day, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came out in support of college students who have been protesting against the ban on headscarves in classrooms. Tweeting that women are free to decide what clothes they want to wear as it is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, she asked the BJP-led state government to "Stop harassing women".

Even though the issue circles around maintaining uniformity in classrooms, Priyanka Vadra in a tweet said, "Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans, or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear. This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women."

Replying to Vadra, the VHP said, "Is Priyanka out of her senses? Does she want girls to wear bikinis in schools?"

High Court refers matter to a larger bench

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court resumed hearing the petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state on February 9. In the hearing, after listening to both sides, the bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench.

"Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter. Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of the larger bench that may be constituted by CJ in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here," he noted.