VHP All Set To Celebrate 57th Foundation Day With Week-long Ceremony

The Vishva Hindu Parishad is all set to celebrate its 57th foundation day on August 29. The Hindu clad organization will hold a week-long ceremony to mark the celebrations, from August 22-29.

Vishva Hindu Parishad all set to celebrate Foundation Day

Joint General Secretary of Vishva Hindu Parishad, Surinder Jain said to ANI, "Broadly, we will cover three agendas. Firstly, we will create awareness about Coronavirus and will help people in need. Secondly, we will celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami and spread awareness about VHP. Thirdly, we will spread awareness about Ram Mandir, its importance, culture, traditions, etc." On the foundation day, the organization is looking forward to further expanding its horizon to different parts of India. He said, "The VHP workers will go to the people of every state, district, village to spread awareness about agendas. Also, it will help the country to control the pandemic situation.”



Earlier in the day, Surinder Jain demanded a central law for 'love jihad' and to free Hindu temples from government control. He has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issues over a meeting.

Surendra Jain told ANI, "We have written to Amit Shah for a meeting. We will talk about two issues. The first is to free Hindu temples from Government control. This was malpractice by the Britishers. Mughals used to demolish Hindu temples and Britishers used to control Hindu temples that received heavy donations. After that, even the government of free India continued this malpractice. We want this to end".

He further added, "Second, we want there should be strong, central law for illegal religious conversion that is love jihad"

Vishva Hindu Parishad

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was established on 29 August 1964 on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami under Saint Shakti of India. As per the organization, the aim of the VHP is to organize Hindu society, protect Hinduism, and serve society. The VHP is seen as a strong, effective, permanent, and ever-growing organization in millions of villages and towns in India. The organization says, that it is strengthening the roots of Hindu society through more than 1,00,000 service projects in the areas of health, education, self-empowerment, village education mandir etc.

Image: ANI

With ANI Inputs