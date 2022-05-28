VHP Claims Dargah In Karnataka’s Bidar Was Basavanna Temple; Demands Justice For Followers

As the temple-mosque row continues in Karnataka, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has now claimed that a dargah in Basavakalyan in Karnataka’s Bidar district was actually a Basavanna temple.

Claiming that there is clear evidence that the dargah was historically a temple, the Hindu outfit has demanded that the government intervene in the dispute and grant justice to the followers of Basavanna.

Activists claim Jamia Masjid is Anjaneya temple in Karnataka

Earlier on May 16, a group of right-wing activists claimed that the Jamia Masjid in Karnataka's Mandya was originally an Anjaneya temple. Seeking permission to worship the Anjaneya idol in the mosque, the activists filed a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner.

According to the activists, there is historical proof to show that a temple existed at the site and later the mosque was built on the temple. Demanding the archaeological department conduct an investigation into the matter, the activists have also sought permission to take bath in a pond situated on the premises of the mosque.

The activists have further claimed that in a letter to the king of Persia Khalif, Tipu Sultan wrote about this and demanded that the archaeological department must consider the documents and investigate the matter.

Hindu temple found during mosque renovation in Mangalore

Earlier in April, a Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered when an old mosque was demolished for renovation purposes. The Hindu temple has been found in the Asayyid Abdullah Hill Madani Dargah near Malali in Mangalore.

During the demolition, the front of the Asayyad Abdullah Hill Madani Dargah was torn down and the backyard posed a model of temple Kalash, thomar, and pillars. This has pushed some groups to look into the possibility of the existence of a Jain or Hindu temple in the Dargah.

Learning about the discovery, Tahsildar Purandara of Mangalore immediately visited the site and conducted scrutiny. Following this, Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders and Hindu Organization activists also rushed to the site.

(Image: RepublicWorld)