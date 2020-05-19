VHP Donates 200 PPE Kits To ESI Hospital Amid COVID Scare

The Vishva Hindu Parishad continued to do their bit in their fight against the Coronavirus outbreak. On Monday, the Delhi unit of the organization donated PPE kit to ESI hospital located in Vivek Vihar area in the national capital. The VHP has been donating PPE kits, sanitisers, and masks to various hospitals across the national capital. Notably, they have also been catering the poor through their 'sita rasoi'.

On Monday, on the first day of the fourth phase of the lockdown, the VHP donated 200 PPE kits to ESI hospital. PPE kits contain protective gear needed to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. As one PPE kit can be used only one time there is a constant demand for them.

"We are thanking our COVID warriors by helping them with these PPE kits. We along with PPE kits also have gifted them 200 bottles of sanitizers and bedsheets. These COVID warriors are doing selfless service and we at VHP salute them. We have been helping out hospitals by gifting them PPE kits and sanitisers," VHP Delhi chief Kapil Khanna told Republic TV.

According to reports, India as of May 18 is producing three lakh PPE kits every day. It is estimated that the projected requirement of 2 crore PPE kits will be produced by June-end.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus cases in India stand at 96,169, with 3,029 deaths. Of these, 56,316 are active cases; while 36,824 have already been cured. With 5,242 new coronavirus cases, India has recorded the highest single-day jump in its number of total coronavirus cases.Globally, 4,833,022 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 317,215.

Lockdown 4.0

India on Monday also entered its fourth lockdown as restrictions were extended till May 31, but with considerable relaxations in non-containment zones, While all markets, offices, industries, and businesses will be allowed to open, inter-state and intra-state movement of "passenger vehicles and buses" will be permitted with the consent of the states involved. The restrictions on air travel (domestic and international) and Metro rail services will continue, and schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will remain closed. The entire national capital is under the red zone.

