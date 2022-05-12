VHP Hails Court Order On Gyanvapi Row; Says 'matter Of Prayer, Not Restructuring Mosque'

In a major win for Hindu groups, the Varanasi court on Thursday allowed the videographic survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises that had to be aborted owing to vehement opposition.

Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar also refused to remove court commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra despite reservations from the Gyanvapi mosque management committee.

The survey exercise is being done on the court's earlier order on a plea by Delhi-based women seeking permission to perform daily worship of Hindu deities, whose idols are located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

In today's (May 12) order, the court drew a five-day deadline for completing the survey exercise. The survey will take place from 10 am to 2 pm. The report has to be submitted by the advocate commissioner to the court by May 17.

The court also directed the administration to give entry to the team inside the premises under any circumstances whether it is by "opening the lock or breaking the lock."

VHP welcomes court verdict on Gyanvapi row

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has welcomed the court's order, saying that truth would be known after the survey. Speaking to Republic, senior VHP leader Alok Kumar said, "The rule of law prevails. We welcome the court's decision. Now the truth will come out before the public. The administration should stop those who are protesting and everyone should respect the court's decision."

On the mosque management committee's apprehension that the petitioners were attempting to alter the structure, Kumar said, "The five women who went to court had only sought to continue to pray before Shringhar Gauri, which is the situation at the outer peripheral of the wall. There is no question of reconstructing the mosque into a temple."

The mosque management committee had on Sunday moved the Varanasi district court against the survey and sought the appointment of a different court commissioner, other than the present one, Ajay Kumar Mishra. After hearing the plea on Sunday, Varanasi's Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar reserved his order for May 12.