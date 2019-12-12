VHP Issues Appeal As Supreme Court Dismisses All Ayodhya Review Petitions

Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar gave his first response to Republic TV on the SC dismissing all review petitions in the Ayodhya Case saying that 'everyone should gracefully accept the decision.' He expressed his joy on the apex court's verdict saying that even those who had filed the review petition knew that it would be dismissed. He requested the people of the country to accept this decision with dignity and move on.

Speaking on whether this decision of dismissing the pleas could lead to protests, Alok Kumar said, "No one can stop people from protesting but after the Supreme Court has decided and reviews have been dismissed, all those who believe in the constitution and rule of law should gracefully accept the decision."

SC scraps all 18 review petitions

In a massive development following the Ayodhya verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday has dismissed all 18 review pleas filed in the Apex court, giving finality to the Ayodhya land dispute. The 5-judge bench constitution bench comprising of CJI Sharad Bobde and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer held an in-chamber meeting on Thursday. The decision to scrap all review pleas has been taken unanimously, stating some of those who had filed for review were not a party to the original dispute.

