VHP Issues Warning To Hotel Owners In A Campaign To Prevent Love Jihad

Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have given an open warning to hotel owners and hotel associations, that they will be carrying out a campaign to prevent Love jihad. Essentially claiming that most cases of love jihad happen in hotel rooms and if there are no guidelines over the entry into these rooms, they can be 'misused'.

VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput speaks to Republic

While speaking to Republic, the VHP spokesperson and state leader Hitendrasinh Rajput claimed that "even today, we are working towards the betterment of the women who are taken advantage of in these cases. Especially in these rooms where non-Hindu youth takes Hindu women. We want the hotels to not give any kind of rooms to them. We will be deploying Bajrang Dal workers for this too."

The workers also claimed that they will stand and physically stop the youth from entering the hotel rooms if they have to.

'Haven't received any warning', say hotel owners

While this open warning had been given by the VHP leader, hotel owners stated that they haven't received any official legal diktat from the government.

"We get several such calls from parents where the non-Hindu youth have taken the women to hotels and then have also taken advantage of them. We get distress calls after the incident has already taken place. We need to be more proactive in this measure and make sure these incidents are prevented," Rajput added.