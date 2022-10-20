VHP Launches Online Campaign To Induct 50 Lakh Volunteers To Its Youth Wing Bajrang Dal

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday launched an online drive to bring in at least 50 lakh new volunteers in the age group of 15-35 years to its youth wing Bajrang Dal.

A nationwide drive to connect new “well-wishers” of the VHP to the main outfit would also be rolled out on November 6, secretary general of the RSS affiliate Milind Parande announced at a press conference here, after launching ‘Join Bajrang Dal' campaign.

“We are launching Join Bajrang Dal Abhiyan today. Under this campaign, those in the age group of 15-35 years can join Bajrang Dal by filling up the Google form, link of which has been made available at our website," the VHP secretary general said.

"We will send the list of names of those filling the Google form to the Bajrang Dal’s respective units. These units will subsequently contact them and call for physical meeting,” he said.

After interactions, the new volunteers will be provided training and then "connected” to the organisation, Parande said.

“Our target is to bring in at least 50 lakh youths,” he added.

When asked what kind of training that the new volunteers will undergo, Parande said "the Bajrang Dal raises karyakarta (workers), not military or police".

“Bajrang Dal is an organisation that works under the framework of law. We mainly provide training for personality development. People can come and see,” he said.

“Our training programme includes lessons on history, dharma (religion), sanskriti (culture), self-defense techniques, yoga and sports,” he added.

Parande also announced that the VHP will launch another nationwide campaign to bring in its fold new ‘hitchintaks’ (well wishers).

“We are going to launch a much bigger campaign, 'Hitchintak Abhiyan', from November 6," he said, adding that "in VHP, the word 'member' is not used. It’s hitchintak.” PTI PK PK KVK KVK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)