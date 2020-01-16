VHP Outraged At Shaheen Bagh 'Nazi Swastika' Poster, Calls It 'attempt To Disrupt Harmony'

After the BJP, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) objected to a poster that was spotted at Shaheen Bagh's protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Taking a synonomous stand to that of the BJP, the VHP claimed that the poster including the 'swastika' symbol was to disturb the communal harmony. Moreover, called the Shaheen Bagh protests 'worrisome.'

The VHP leader said, "This could be dangerous. This is a strategy to disrupt the communal harmony between the Hindus and Muslims of the country but people are not going to trapped in this they understand everything. Whatever is happening in Shaheen Bagh is worrisome."

The BJP on Thursday accused the protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh of insulting the 'holy Hindu' symbol, referring to the Swastika drawn over the poster. In a tweet, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the Swastika symbol was abused, further alleged that those protesting were from JNU. However, netizens were quick to correct the BJP leader by stating that the particular symbol on the poster was a Nazi insignia, not a Hindu holy symbol. On the Twitter thread, netizens shared pictures of both the Swastika to accentuate on the difference between the two. Nazi's Swastika became stigmatised as a symbol of hate and represented the slaughter of millions of people over racial bias.

“हम देखेंगे” ..तो ये शाहीन बाग वाले CAA के Protest के नाम में दरअसल यही देखना चाहतें है ..

हिंदुओं के पवित्र चीन्हों की बर्बादी ..”पवित्र स्वस्तिक” की बर्बादी??

Off course they were the once in JNU who shouted “भारत की बर्बादी तक जंग रहेगी जंग रहेगी”

WAKE UP BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE pic.twitter.com/yMtAyUlaI7 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 16, 2020

Shaheen Bagh protests

Occupying the stretch of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, people have been protesting. However, now frequented by politicians across party lines, the protest site at Shaheen Bagh is feared to have been converted into a political hub for leaders to propel their party's agendas. With the impending Delhi Assembly polls, the stage saw an evident hijack by political parties including--Congress, AAP, AIMIM and the Left.

The BJP meanwhile, claimed "inconvenience" over the Shaheen Bagh protests which has blocked the significant Delhi-Noida road for a month now. In a video, the BJP state chief Manoj Tiwari "appealed" the demonstraters to call off the agitation and accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "ignoring plight of lakhs of people facing inconvenience because of the protest."

