VHP Partially Welcomes UP Govt's Population Control Bill, Raises Concerns Over 'imbalance'

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Alok Kumar on Saturday raised objections over parts of the UP government's ambitious Population Control Bill 2021. VHP's Kumar opined that the second part of the bill, which specifies more benefits for a couple having only one child, would create an "imbalance in the ratio of Hindu and Muslim populations."

"We welcome the government's move of bringing a law regarding population because it is increasing like an explosion in the entire country. There is a consensus in the whole society about controlling the population growth," the VHP leader told ANI.

He however raised concerns over the second part of the proposed bill where it says that couples having only one child will get some more benefits compared to others.

"The first part of this bill mentions that a couple having two children will get the benefit of government facilities. But, in the second part, it has been said that the couple having only one child will get some more benefits. We object to this part because it will create an imbalance in the ratio of Hindu and Muslim populations. The government should think again about this because it leads to negative growth in population," he stated.

The Uttar Pradesh government has released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization, and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited public suggestions by July 19. Under the proposed law, couples who would follow the two-child policy will receive benefits from the government, said state's Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Saturday. The new bill also has provisions to debar people having more than two children, from benefitting government schemes.

CM Yogi To Unveil 'Population Policy' on Sunday

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will unveil the state's Population Policy 2021-2030 on Sunday at 11.30 am on the occasion of World Population Day. As per reports, the special program will be organised at the CM's residence. CM Yogi noted that a community-centric approach was required to control the population so that better facilities could be provided to the citizens and for the state's development.

Currently, the state's fertility rate is 2.7% which ideally should be less than 2.1%, the government spokesperson said. Most states have this mark below 2.1% except Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he added.

