VHP Protests Against Renaming Mumbai Garden After Tipu Sultan; Heavy Security Deployed

A massive protest erupted in Mumbai over the inauguration of a sports complex named after 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Wednesday. On the occasion of Republic Day, Congress leader and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Aslam Shaikh is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped park at around 5 PM today.

However, the move to rename the guardian after Tipu Sultan, along with the inauguration of the garden at the hands of Aslam Shaikh has sparked a controversy. Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) reached the site to protest against the re-naming of the municipal garden in Mumbai's Malad after the controversial figure. As per sources, heavy security has been deployed to prevent clashes or any untoward incidents. The Mumbai Police has also taken Bajrang Dal workers protesting at the site into custody.

BJP opposes 'Tipu Sultan Maidan'

Apart from the VHP, the BJP has also opposed the Shiv Sena-led BMC's decision to rename the garden after Tipu Sultan. The BJP has cited how Tipu Sultan had demolished several Hindu temples and committed atrocities on women during his rule. He is also responsible for his brutal onslaught against the Hindu community and forcibly converting them to Islam, they have alleged.

Moreover, the party has also stated that Congress MLA Aslam Sheikh, who is inaugurating the park, is the same person who wrote a letter in the support of terrorist Yakub Memon, convicted in the 1993 Bombay blasts. "Mumbaikars are now well aware of Shiv Sena's new face. They are doing so just to be in power. Aslam Sheikh is the same person who had written a letter for the support of a terrorist Yakub Memon," said BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar said, "This is another example of pseudo-secularism and appeasement. This municipal garden is under BMC which comes under Shiv Sena, they have to answer on the Congress decision to name a garden after Tipu Sultan."

As per sources, the Shiv Sena has termed the proposal to rename the garden after Tipu Sultan incomplete. It has sent the proposal back to the BMC administration for reconsideration.

