VHP Protests Outside British Embassy Over Violence Against Hindus In UK, Demands Action

After multiple incidents of communal violence against the Hindu community were reported in the United Kingdom in the last few days, the members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday gathered outside the UK Embassy in New Delhi to register their protest against the attacks happening in Leicester, Birmingham and Smethwick.

The VHP leaders and members were staging a protest in an effort to meet the officials working at the UK Embassy. The VHP condemned the recent attacks on the Hindu community living in the UK. The organisation also urged the UK government to immediately look into the matter and take stringent action against those involved.

Terming the attacks on the Hindu community as "jihadi mentality", the VHP leaders said that this protest is to put forward our demand to UK authorities to protect the interests of the Indian diaspora leaving in their country. The VHP demonstration in Delhi came after protestors in the UK were seen vandalising Hindu temple and shouting slogans.

Meanwhile, huge security forces are present at the location and the officers are requesting the members of the VHP to not move forward as the Embassy area is highly sensitive and no protests are allowed. Notably, section 144 has also been imposed by security officials in the area.

"We are here to appeal to the UK government to immediately take action against the jihadis who were attacking the Hindu community. Action should be taken against them. We will continue to protest till action is taken against the culprits," VHP leader Manoj Kumar said.

VHP writes to UK PM Liz Truss, seeks action

Earlier on September 21, in view of the communal attacks, the VHP wrote to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss and sought appropriate action against the attackers. In its letter, VHP pointed out that anti-Hindu forces are trying to portray the recent attacks on Hindus as if the Hindus of the area had triggered the violence, and they were responsible for the same.

Sharing the letter, the Hindu organisation took to Twitter and wrote, "We requested Prime Minister Liz Truss to urgently take suitable action against the continued violence against Hindus in Leicester and Birmingham by Islamic extremists and hoodlums."

We requested @10DowningStreet @trussliz to urgently take suitable action against the continued violence against Hindus in Leicester and Birmingham by Islamic extremists and hoodlums: @AlokKumarLIVE pic.twitter.com/uJY1OIa0PV — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) September 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian government has also raised the matter of violence against the Indian community in Leicester and has sought action from the UK authorities against the perpetrators of the attacks, informed External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.