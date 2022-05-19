VHP Reacts To Ajay Mishra's Survey Findings, Reiterates 'Gyanvapi Not A Mosque But Temple'

As Supreme Court and Varanasi Court are scheduled to hear the Gyanvapi case, former Court Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra has submitted a report of the survey pointing at the evidence of Hindu temple structures and debris discovered in the region. Responding to the report accessed by Republic TV, Vinod Bansal, VHP leader reiterated the Hindu side's claims that Gyanvapi is not a mosque but a temple.

VHP leader Vinod Bansal said, "We were sure that the Hindu Temple was hidden inside because the Nandi deity was seen, and also the Masjid committee opposed the survey which made it clear of the point."

Gyanvapi survey case

It is pertinent to mention here that both the Supreme Court and the local Varanasi court will resume hearings in the Gyanvapi mosque case on Thursday, May 19.

The case is centred on a petition seeking permission for Hindus to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque complex on the premise that a part of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir was demolished in the 17th century and the Gyanvapi Masjid was built on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

After one of the lawyers surveying the Gyanvapi mosque claimed that a Shivling was found in a well inside the premise, the Varanasi Court issued an order to seal the area and prohibit entry of people and the Supreme Court asked the Varanasi district magistrate to ensure the area be protected without restricting the Muslim community’s right to worship. Meanwhile, the Varanasi court granted the survey team appointed by it two more days to submit its report.

SC & Varanasi court to hear Gyanvapi case today

Apart from a petition seeking permission to pray before the ‘Shivling’ found on the premises, the Varanasi court will also hear a petition filed by the Hindu side asking that Ajay Kumar Mishra should be reinstated in the survey team. Following an allegation of Mishra employing a personal cameraman to leak information to the media, the Varanasi court removed him from its three-member survey team on May 17 for displaying "irresponsible behaviour towards the discharge of his duties".

Meanwihle, the Supreme Court will hear the plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid which manages Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

(Image: RepublicWorld)