VHP, RSS Back Himanta Sarma's Madrasa Remark; AIMIM Flays Assam CM For 'lacking Knowledge'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's "Madrasa word should cease to exist" remark found backers amid controversy as Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supported Sarma and claimed that Madrasas make people isolated and separatists.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on CM Himanta Sarma's Madrasa remark, VHP leader Vinod Bansal said, "In Madrasa, the centre of education should be on improving the knowledge and not on making them extremists. Those who are living here are all Indians. Originally they are Hindus, they converted because of compulsion. The separatist ideology takes birth from the education system of Madrasas. Whatever Himanta Ji has said is serious."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also came in support of Assam CM and stated that whatever CM Sarma said was right. Speaking to Republic TV, RSS leader Ratan Sharda said, "CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has clear cut thinking. Madrasas have a cocoon system, they are so cocooned that they only learn Urdu, major teaching is Quran. These subjects don’t make (someone) a complete educated person." Adding further, he said, "Naturally, we need a system of modern subjects and not get caught in orthodoxy. Muslims need to go to school. Madrasas make them isolated and make them feel like they are from a different island and don’t need to mix up with people."

'CM needs to be capable and not illiterate': AIMIM

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) slammed the Chief Minister of Assam over his "Madrasa" remark and said that Sarma has no knowledge of the matter. Syed Asim Waqar of AIMIM spoke to Republic and said, "I want to give CM Himanta some suggestions. No Cheif Minister of any state can be illiterate. CM should be capable, so capable that he can understand what people are saying and answer them. So I want to advise CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to educate himself, remove his inner ignorance and be intelligent. He said Madrasa cannot be a school. He does not even know Christian runs convent schools, Hindus run Vidyapeeth, and similarly, Muslims run Madrasas. They all are schools and Himanta does not know about this."

'Madrasa word should cease to exist': CM Himanta

Speaking at an event in Delhi on Sunday, the Chief Minister of Assam, said that as long as the word “madrasa” exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. "Till the time this word (madrasa) exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell them that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in Madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go. Teach the Quran to your children, but at home. Admitting children in Madrasas is a violation of their human rights," CM Sarma said. Adding further, he said, "All Muslims were Hindus. No one was born a Muslim (in India). Everyone was a Hindu in India. So, if a Muslim child is extremely meritorious, I will give partial credit to his Hindu past.”