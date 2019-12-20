VHP Cautious On Temple Construction, To Await Announcement From Trust

Recently the Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that no one from BJP party would be a part of the trust that is to be made for the Ayodhya Ram temple's construction as per the orders of the apex court. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has welcomed the decision of the Home Minister saying that it would help maintain the 'the religious sanctity of the issue.'

Sources report that VHP has decided to resort to crowdfunding to raise about Rs 100 crore for the temple construction. Leaders within the VHP say that they plan to start the contribution movement by asking only Rs 10 from the Ram Bhakt. This contribution movement however will only start after the trust is made.

VHP Working President Alok Kumar spoke about how despite being involved in the collection of funds the organisation will have no role in the construction of it which under the orders of the SC would be done by the trust. The Supreme Court in their unanimous verdict on Ayodhya had directed the Centre to formulate a trust within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. VHP Vice President Champat Rai spoke about how further announcement would be made of VHP's contribution after the trust is finalised. In 1989 VHP had managed to garner Rs 35 million (Rs 3.50 crore) for the Ram temple with every Bhakt contributing Rs 1.25 for the cause.

Yogi Adityanath's 'brick donation' plea

Recently the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a request for furthering the building of the Ayodhya Temple while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand's Bagodar. While extolling the resolution of the 500-year long dispute, he requested each family in Jharkhand to donate Rs.11 and one brick to construct the temple.

"Very soon, a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. Every family should contribute Rs 11 and a stone for the Ram temple. Congress, RJD, CPI-ML, and some other parties did not want a solution to the prolonged dispute," he said.

