VHP Slams 'heinous' Jodhpur Violence; 'Why Riots Happening Under Congress Rule?'

After violent clashes erupted in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, the international Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Kumar Jain called the incident deeply repugnant and heinous. He further said that Hindus are under fear during their festivals as constant clashes are happening during festivals.

VHP's Surendra Jain on Jodhpur clashes

"The Jodhpur incident is deeply repugnant and heinous. Vehicles were vandalized, and swords were brandished. No one can get away from it at any cost. The violence in Jodhpur and Karauli is being carried out in order to demolish the Hindu temples. In the name of secularism hatred against Hindus is spreading. As a result of such hatred, the Hindus are subjected to these attacks," said Surendra Kumar Jain via a video.

Why are riots happening under Congress' regime?: VHP's Surendra Jain

"For years, a saffron-colored flag has flown over the crossroads. Our festivals are constantly being attacked and we are living in fear during our festivals; what kind of secularism is this? Their ministers have problems with the saffron colour. Saffron should be taken down, and the tricolor should be hoisted. Even when we hoisted the tricolor flag, what difference did it make? Why are there more riots where there is Congress?"

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on Monday night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area.

As a precautionary measure, the Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended internet services in the district. According to an order disseminated by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur starting at 1 am Tuesday. This also comes after the violence that took place in Rajasthan's Karauli on the day of the Hindu New year on April 2.

Image: PTI/ANI