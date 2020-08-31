VHP Urges Centre To Reopen Temples, Argues Lockdown Leading To Depression Among Citizens

With the fourth phase of Unlock kicking in, the Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged the Centre to reopen all religious places across the country including temples, Gurudwaras and other places of worship. VHP has reasoned that as a result of the COVID-forced lockdown, there are adverse effects on the mental-psychological health of the people.

The right-wing organisation has also cited the resumption of Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage and that now is the right time to reopen religious places.

"People locked in their homes for a long time, due to the Corona pandemic, have started going through mental pressures and stress, and consequently are going to fall prey to depression. In such a situation, they will be able to get rid of that mental stress by visiting temples and other places of worship," the VHP said in a statement on Monday.

Raj Thackeray demands re-opening of temples

While addressing the trustees of the famous Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik, Maharashtra last week Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray sought to reopen the temples in Maharashtra. Opining that if malls can be reopened, then the temple must be reopened too, Raj Thackeray added that proper SOPs should be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The trustees had approached the MNS chief for his support for their demand to reopen the temples, which are closed from the past four months since the lockdown was imposed due to COVID.

“If malls can be opened, then why not temples? Proper SOPs need to be in place, as this issue concerns all the temples in the state," Raj Thackeray said.

COVID cases cross 35 lakh mark

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's update, the COVID-19 tally in India has crossed the 36 lakh mark on Monday after the country recorded a spike of 78,512 fresh cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours. The current tally stands at 36,21,246 which includes 7,81,975 active cases. In addition, 27,74,802 cases have been cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll stands at 64,469.

Furthermore, the Health Ministry had earlier said that with the rapid increase in the number of cases, the total number of tests so far is nearing to four crores and more than one crore samples have been tested for COVID in the last two weeks. The release added that the tests per million has also witnessed a huge surge to 28,607.

