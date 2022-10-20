VHP Urges Centre To 'stop Reservation Benefits' To Hindus Who Converted To Christianity

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday, October 19, stoked a fresh row by demanding the Centre to stop the benefits of reservation to the Hindus who convert to Christianity.

On Wednesday, VHP national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari said that those who have converted to Christianity continue to use their Hindu names and credentials on official documents and are still getting the benefits reservation given to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

VHP urges Center to conduct survey

"The Central government should make a plan and do a survey to ensure that those people who are from the SC and ST community and adopted Christianity don’t get the reservation benefits,” VHP's Vijay Shankar Tiwari said, PTI reported. Adding further, Tiwari said that his organisation will undertake an awareness campaign on the issue in the coming days.

As of now, the Centre has not responded to the demand made by the VHP. However, Republic TV has learned that the VHP is likely to send a delegation to top government officials urging them to withdraw the reservation benefits that the people who have converted to Christianity from SC/ST community continue to enjoy.

It is pertinent to mention that according to the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) order 1950, no person who professes a religion different from Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist religion shall be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste.

