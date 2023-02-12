VHP Workers Beaten Up In Maha's Nanded By Police After Allegedly Reporting Cow Smuggling

In a shocking development coming from Maharashtra, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers were allegedly thrashed by police in Nanded after they reported cow smuggling. The Hindu organisation has demanded action against the accused policemen. The incident took place at the Islapur police station.

"We got information about cow smuggling on February 1 and two vehicles, including one against which an FIR was registered in 2018, were going to be used for it. We shared the information with SP and Islapur police station. As police did not reach the spot on time, VHP workers stopped the vehicles. If we hadn't stopped them, they (cow smugglers) would have escaped," a VHP activist said.

He added, "Instead of taking action on cow smugglers, cops took VHP workers to police stations. As no FIR was registered, we contacted state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Maharashtra DGP. Then, police registered FIR under pressure."

The activist said that on February 4, a fight broke out between youths during a fair. "Around 60 youths were there. However, police targeted around six to seven people who always come forward against cow smuggling and other issues. The youth were told to remove clothes and thrashed mercilessly in front of villagers," he said.

Notably, no cases were registered against the youths who were beaten by the police. Meanwhile, VHP has written a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devender Fadnavis demanding action against the accused policemen.

When Republic TV contacted the Nanded SP, he said that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter but no action has been taken against the accused cops.