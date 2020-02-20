VHP's Alok Kumar Slams Sharad Pawar's Demand For Mosque Trust; Asks 'Why's He Demanding?'

VHP's international working president Alok Kumar on Thursday slammed NCP supremo Sharad Pawar over his demand to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya. Claiming that he is surprised by Pawar's statement, Kumar said, "I did not understand his statement. The Hindu Trust was built on the order of the Supreme Court. There was no order for the Muslim party."

He further added, "The Muslim party never demanded a trust. If the Muslim community feels like it, they can demand for a trust. But, it makes no sense for Sharad Pawar to demand it."

Sharad Pawar demands Muslim Trust

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday demanded the Central government to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya similar to the one meant to oversee the construction of Ram temple. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, Pawar said that the "country belongs to everyone" and if trust can be formed for a temple then why can't one be formed for a mosque.

Meanwhile, the state chief of the NCP, KK Sharma, said that Pawar is in support of the temple. “He made it clear that he has nothing against the temple but he said just as trust has been set up for temple. Funds could be provided for mosque construction too by setting up another trust,” he added.

The Ayodhya Verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple.

Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.

