VHP's Legal Cell Passes Resolution Against Same-sex Marriage In Two-day Long National Meet

In its two-day-long national meet held in Ayodhya, Vidhi Prakoshtha, the legal cell of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) passed a resolution against Same Sex Marriage. According to sources, more than 500 advocates and retired judges from different states connected to lower courts to Supreme Court participated in it.

Earlier, the Vishva Hindu Parishad said the 'haste' with which the Supreme Court is disposing of the petitions for legal recognition to same-sex marriages is not appropriate and it should have sought the opinion of religious leaders and experts from diverse fields.

VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain expressed apprehension the top court's actions could lead to "new disputes". "Before proceeding ahead on this subject, the Supreme Court should have taken the opinion of the religious leaders, people from the field of medicine, social scientists, and academicians by forming a committee," Jain said adding that the subject of marriage is governed by different civil codes.

"None of the civil codes prevailing in India permits for same-sex marriage. Does the Supreme Court want to make a change in these?" he said.

Notably, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is hearing a batch of pleas seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage. The hearing commenced on Tuesday, April 18, however, it has been postponed due to the indisposition of two judges of the five-judge Constitution Bench who have been reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Thursday, April 20, a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud announced that it will hear the various petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex-marriage from Monday to Friday. However, the top court has now notified that on account of the indisposition of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S Ravindra Bhat, it will not able to hold the court on April 24