Vibrant Gujarat Summit Postponed Amid COVID-19 Threat; Fresh Dates To Be Announced

In wake of the rising COVID-19 infections followed by Omicron threat across the country, the Gujarat government has postponed the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit which was scheduled to take place on January 10, 2022. Meanwhile, fresh dates for the summit which was to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are yet to be announced.

Informing about the same, an official communication from the Chief Minister's office stated that the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit has been postponed after analysing the Covid situation for stopping the spread of the virus and its new variant among people.

3-day mega event to attract investment in Gujarat postponed amid COVID fears

The mega three-day event was to be held with the participation of 26 countries, business tycoons, and investors from India and across the countries. Also, it was said to be a big way for attracting investments and delegation from any partner countries and the CEOs of top companies. Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also confirmed the participation from 15 foreign ministries, four foreign governors, heads of States, and CEOs from global brands. Some of the foreign ministers included Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deoba, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Apart from the heads of states and governments, business giants including Reliance Industry, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, RPG Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Hinduja Group and Tata Group were also a part of the event.

Meanwhile, Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time after May 2021 with the addition of 3,350 infections, raising the state's tally to 8,40,643. Also, 50 fresh cases of the Omicron variant were reported which took the tally of such cases to 204.

Image: PTI