Vice Admiral AK Chawla Terms IAC Vikrant's Maiden Voyage As 'historic Moment For India'

After IAC Vikrant' successfully completed its maiden sea voyage, Vice Admiral AK Chawla hailed the Indian Navy and termed its achievement as a "historic moment" for India. Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, successfully accomplished its maiden sea voyage on August 8 for which she had sailed on August 4 from Kerala's Kochi. The carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres at the widest part and a height of 59 metres including the superstructure.

Vice-Admiral on IAC Vikrant's successful maiden voyage

Speaking to ANI, Flag Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral Chawla appreciated the efforts of the Navy and said, "It is indeed a historic moment for India. We are going back to Kochi after five days of trials at sea." He further said that this accomplishment brings a great feeling of satisfaction and it has become possible only because of the team's dedicated efforts and hard work.

IAC Vikrant completed its first voyage

Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant started its journey on August 4 and completed it on August 8, Sunday. All the relevant trials were done effectively, including the ship's performance, hull, main propulsion, Power Generation and Distribution (PGD) and testing of auxiliary equipment. The trials were reviewed by Vice Admiral Chawla.



The carrier comprises 14 decks including five in the superstructure followed by 2,300 compartments which are specially designed for a group of around 1,700 people focusing on gender accommodation areas. Also, it has a high degree of automation for machinery operations, ship navigation, and survivability which have been designed to accommodate an assortment of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

The delivery of IAC Vikrant

IAC Vikrant is yet to undergo a series of sea trials to prove all equipment and systems before its delivery in 2022. It will be delivered on Independence Day, August 15, which will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. As a part of India's 'Make in India' initiative, IAC Vikrant has joined hands with a selective group of nations to build an aircraft carrier.



With this, India would now join these nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier and also strengthen India's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy.

(Image Credits: ANI)