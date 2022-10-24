Vice-Chancellors Can Continue In Their Positions Until Guv's Final Order Is Out: Kerala HC

Even as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, as per the Supreme Court order, had asked the nine vice-chancellors to exit honourably by 11.30 am on Monday, October 24, the VCs have not sumbitted their resignation. Therefore, the Raj Bhavan issued a show cause notice to be given by VCs to the Governor before November 3. On the other hand, the Kerala High Court has now stated that till Khan, who is the Chancellor, issues a final order, the vice chancellors will be eligible to continue in their positions, however, in full compliance of rules and regulations under the law.

Even in his press conference, the Kerala Governor stated the same that he only requested an Honourable exit as Supreme Court ordered the states that any appointment made as against UGC guidelines will be VOID AB INITIO ( Illegal since day of appointment in this case).

A while ago, Kerala Governor Khan had stated, "Supreme Court has said the process of selection and appointment was illegal from day 1. SC said that appointment was VOID AB INITIO. It is my duty to uphold the constitution. It is my duty to uphold the Supreme Court judgment." "Supreme Court has said the selection process of VCs was repugnant to UGC selection. As Governor, I only asked VC to exit honourably. I am duty-bound to start the process of appointing a new VC. The SC has left no option to me but to start a fresh selection process," Khan added.

Kerala Governor directs VCs of 9 varsities to tender resignation

This comes as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on October 23 sought the resignations of the vice-chancellors of nine universities in the state. The Governor’s decision came after he was backed by the recent Supreme Court’s order which quashed the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University for being contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

“Upholding the verdict of Honourable Supreme Court dated October 21, 2022, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has directed the vice-chancellors of nine varsities in Kerala to tender their resignation,” the official statement released by the Governor’s Office stated.