Vice President Dhankhar Calls Out 'foreign Conspiracy' Against India; 'Few Of Our People'

Inaugurating the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in Vigyan Bhawan, Jagdeep Dhankhar praised India, calling it country of sages.

Kamal Joshi
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Image: Twitter/@VPIndia


Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, coming down heavily on anti-India forces, on Friday called out a 'Foreign Conspiracy' against India. He said that the real intention of the anti-India forces is to curb the rising speed of India. Inaugurating the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in Vigyan Bhawan, Vice President Dhankhar said, "Some foreign organizations are working... and they give us knowledge that how is our India? Their real objective is to curb the rising speed of India."

He added, "There are students and teachers from many countries in those institutions, but only a few of our people do the work of tarnishing our country."

'India has been a country of sages,' says Jagdeep Dhankhar

During the event, the Vice President also praised India, calling it a country of sages. "Many great spiritual teachers, saints and social reformers have been born in this country... Swami Dayanand Saraswati's name is prominent among them," he said.

Remembering the words of Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Dhankhar said that he hurts when our own people tarnish the image of India in a foreign land. "The words of Dayanand Saraswati are- 'Independence is my soul and the voice of India, it is dear to me. I can never pray for a foreign empire.' It hurts when some of our own people try to tarnish the image of emerging India by going to foreign lands."

"Some people talk about Vedas, But he never saw Vedas, never read them. I would urge you to study the Vedas... Your life will be positively affected.," the V-P added.

