Vice President Dhankhar, LS Speaker Om Birla Condole Demise Of Parkash Singh Badal

The demise of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal marks an end of the era in Indian politics, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday. Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said the passing of Badal is a great loss to Punjab and the nation. "He will always be remembered for his exceptional leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people," the vice president said in his condolence message.

Five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali over a week ago, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

In his condolence message, Birla said throughout his life, he struggled for the interest of common people and farmers. "Shri Badal also played an important role in strengthening democratic values. Undoubtedly, his demise marks the end of an era in Indian politics," he said.

In a tweet, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the demise of the SAD veteran.