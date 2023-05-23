Vice President Dhankhar Meets His School Teacher After 55 Years, Touches Her Feet

In a touching incident, Kannur witnessed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar getting overwhelmed as he, along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, called on his school teacher Ratna Nair at her residence in Kerala, on Monday. "After 55 years, I will be paying my respects, my guru dakshina, to my teacher," Dhankhar said ahead of the meeting.

On reaching her house, the Vice President touched the feet of his teacher, seeking her blessings.

VP Dhankhar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the moment, saying, "The guidance and compassion of a Guru is a compass that steers the trajectory of one's life. Immensely grateful to have met my teacher, Ms Ratna Nair, from my days at Sainik School, Chittorgarh at her residence in Kerala today."

Expressing happiness, his school teacher told him that "there can’t be a better guru dakshina than this."

Parliamentary sovereignty is inviolable: VP Dhankhar

A.N. Shamseer, Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, also shared the moment with Vice President Dhankhar.

Dhankhar, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, while addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building—Niyamasabha—in Thiruvananthapuram on May 22, said that Kerala is a model for the country. "The Kerala Legislative Assembly building represents the will of the people, the spirit of democracy and essence of the Constitution," he noted.

Emphasising that in any democracy, Parliamentary sovereignty is inviolable, the Vice-President said, "essence of democracy lies in the prevalence of the ordainment of the people reflected through the legitimised platform- Parliament and the legislatures."

Dhankhar later in the day interacted with cadets, the 'future maritime warriors', over tea during his visit to the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, in Kerala.

(With agency inputs)