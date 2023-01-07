Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Inaugurates NCC R-Day Camp; Calls For Keeping 'nation First'

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday inaugurated the Republic Day camp of the National Cadet Corps here and called upon the cadets to help evolve an ecosystem that keeps "nation first".

Addressing around 2,500 NCC cadets from across the country at the camp, he called the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 a "game changer" and also said that India was set to rise as the third largest economy by the end of this decade. The vice president lauded the contribution of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to nation-building by "inculcating character, comradeship and the spirit of selfless service among young students".

"I congratulate you for being part of this momentous occasion. Undoubtedly, you as NCC cadets will by conduct exemplify and help evolve an ecosystem that will always keep our nation first," he said. "We are in the 'Amritkal' of our independence. Our Bharat is on the rise as never before. It is now the fifth largest global economy. Only a few months we overtook the UK. By the turn of the decade, we will be the third largest global economy," he said.

On NEP, Dhankhar said, "The New Education Policy 2020, thoughtfully evolved after three decades, is a game changer. Gratified to note that about 90 universities offer NCC as an elective subject." He also recalled his days as an NCC cadet. "Seeing your beaming confidence and smart turnout, I am reminded of my days as an NCC cadet at Sainik School, Chittorgarh. I have very fond memories of those days. It was a learning that shaped me," he said. The vice president said NCC creates awareness amongst youth about the diverse heritage of the country and fosters national integration despite linguistic, cultural, religious and geographical barriers.

"In our diverse country, NCC camps and group activities generate a feeling of appreciation of each other's uniqueness and cultivate friendship," he added.