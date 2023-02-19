The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar, visited Kutch, Gujarat, on Saturday as part of a two-day tour.

The duo was warmly welcomed by Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State, Govt. of Gujarat, and other dignitaries at the helipad near Dhordo Village. During the trip, the Vice President also visited Tent City, Dhordo, where they interacted with local artisans and folk artists.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits White Desert of Kutch

From the spectacular performance by artists of the Siddi tribe to the graceful folk dances of Gujarat, it was indeed a captivating evening.#RannUtsav is truly one of the most vibrant desert festivals of the world. pic.twitter.com/Y1ngRJqala — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) February 18, 2023

The duo also witnessed the grandeur of the sunset at White Rann and took a ride in a camel cart. In the evening, the Vice President witnessed cultural performances by tribal and folk artists at Tent City, Dhordo. According to official information, on Sunday, February 19, Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Dholavira, an archaeological site dating to the Indus Valley Civilization days.

Vice President warns of "Sinister Designs"

On Wednesday, Dhankar had warned the people to stay away from the "doctored narratives" coming in the way of India's growth after billionaire George Soros made comments on the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing Indian Information Service (IIS) probationers at his official home in Delhi, Dhankar asked officials who handle the media wing of the government to stand strong against "sinister designs" that try to hurt India's development.

"While India is on the rise, sinister designs are there to set afloat a narrative through the free fall of information." We have to be alert. This is another way of invading. We have to neutralise it boldly. We have to instill in us a spirit of nationalism. "We cannot allow the free fall of doctored narratives to run down our growth story," he said.

Image: Twitter@VPIndia