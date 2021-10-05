VP Naidu Calls Upon NEC To Push Northeast Towards Rapid Growth For India's Progress

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called upon the North-Eastern Council to push the northeast region towards a new period of rapid growth by expeditiously resolving problems that have been hampering its development. As per a press release from the Vice President's Secretariat, the Vice President spoke during a workshop in Shillong on the "Changing role of the North-Eastern Council in the development of the North-Eastern Region", emphasising that India's advancement cannot be fulfilled if the progress is uneven across the country.

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu addressing a workshop on 'Changing Role of North-Eastern Council in the Development of North-Eastern Region' in Shillong today. #NorthEast #NEC pic.twitter.com/0GOPPMTvYw — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 4, 2021

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, Naidu said, “If the northeast region progresses, India progresses, If the region lags behind, India lags behind." He urged the North-Eastern states to exchange best practices in many sectors so that they might learn from each other. He went on to say that India should operate as a Team India, in which the Centre, states, and local bodies must work together to find answers to developmental challenges.

Changing role of the NE council

Naidu further praised the North-Eastern Council for its commendable accomplishments, saying, "We cannot merely rest on our past laurels. We certainly have many miles to go." He even added that it was the perfect moment to reassess the Council's methods so that it can prepare to confront the challenges which must be channeled in the best interest of North-Eastern people.

Vice President Naidu stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has been on the road to bring change in all areas with the goal of boosting productivity and effectiveness, and that doing smooth business and having an easy life are essential objectives. He further explained that from the conception of a policy or program to its execution, precise processes and timetables are established to ensure that the objective is achieved on time and that the advantage of society is delivered to the intended recipients.

Naidu expressed confidence that the NE Council would be influenced by the new ethic and policy environment, citing programs such as the Swachh Bharat Mission and 'Housing for All'. "We cannot afford to go slow. We cannot be satisfied with poor quality. We have to constantly strive to be better than the best," he said as per ANI.

Emphasising the need of maintaining transparency and accountability in all programs, he said that initiatives such as Direct Benefit Transfer will guarantee that these benefits reach all intended beneficiaries. The North East Council, according to the Vice President, can be a useful tool for bringing consistency to these dreams, strategise, plan, accelerate, and coordinate execution in collaboration with state governments.

Ours is an aspirational India. The vibrant #NorthEast region has its own dreams to be realised.#NEC can be an effective instrument to bring coherence to these dreams, strategize, plan, catalyze & coordinate the implementation in conjunction with State governments. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 4, 2021

Youth must be provided opportunity to grow

Naidu described the establishment of the Council as a defining moment in the advancement of the North-Eastern Region, citing some of its accomplishments, such as the construction of over 11,000 kilometres of roads, 10,340 kilometres of power transmission and distribution networks, and the establishment of iconic institutions and several others. He expressed his delight at the noticeable transformation in the region's economy over the previous six-seven years, stating that the per capita net state domestic product of all states has increased considerably. The Vice President Naidu also stated that the younger generation of the region must be provided an opportunity and encouraged via tangible acts.

Private investment needs to be promoted through encouraging entrepreneurship, venture funds, start-ups and skill development. #NorthEast #NEC pic.twitter.com/CLS5JpH8tj — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 4, 2021

When there will be overall progress in terms of economic and human development, Naidu wants the Council to concentrate on bridging the socio-economic development gaps, claiming that the Niti Ayog's North-Eastern Region Social Development Goals Index, 2021-2022 delivers a specific pathway in this regard. He further said that an Index is a useful tool for tracking the development and determining the need for intervention. To address existing and developing issues, the Council should examine the data and recast its strategies.

(Image: Twitter/ @VPSecretariat)