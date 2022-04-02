Vice President Naidu Urges Youth To Conserve And Understand Indian Culture & Festivals

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the occasion of Ugadi, Saturday, urged the youth to conserve and protect Indian culture, as well as to comprehend the significance of each Indian holiday. Strengthening relationships between people of different cultures, according to the Vice President, improves societal cohesion.

The Vice President, speaking at Swarna Bharat Trust's Ugadi celebrations in Hyderabad, said that the traditional New Year festival, known by various names and customs such as Ugadi, Yugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Sukladi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, and Navreh, is a symbol of Indian culture, reflecting its diversity while also reflecting its underlying unity. He hoped that the customary New Year will bring wealth and joy to the people of the country.

'Indians should understand the importance of Indian festivals and culture'

Venkaiah Naidu further advised everyone to make a New Year's resolution to protect nature and transition to sustainable methods, noting that the New Year festivals are also a celebration of nature's richness. During his address, he also recommended that individuals, particularly young people, embrace healthy behaviours and avoid unhealthy lifestyles.

"Let's unite and move forward, let's achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat", Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said.

Naidu recalled India's civilisational value of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' and urged everyone to work together for the country's progress. Speaking about the British rule and colonial control, Naidu said that the rule had exploited India and created an inferiority feeling among Indians. He further urged everyone to be proud of India's ancient legacy, noting that the country is growing rapidly in many fields and that the entire world is looking up to India.

'Everyone should treasure their mother tongue'

The Vice President emphasised the value of adopting Indian languages in mainstream society, advising that "everyone should treasure and use their mother tongue in their daily lives, to the extent possible." He also wanted the native languages to be taught in schools, at least until the primary level. He said that Indian languages should be increasingly used in administration and the courts. Naidu also complimented Swarna Bharat Trust for its activities towards the empowerment of women and upskilling the youth.

