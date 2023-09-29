Vice President Offers 'pinddan' At Vishnupad Temple In Gaya

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, on Friday, offered 'pinddaan' at a temple here for the salvation of their ancestors' souls.

The vice president performed the 'pinddaan' rituals and 'jal tarpan' at the Vishnupad temple in Gaya for peace and salvation of their ancestors' souls.

Earlier in the morning, the vice president and his wife were welcomed by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, state Agriculture Minister, Kumar Sarvjeet and Vijay Manjhi, Member of Parliament (Gaya) on their arrival at Gaya airport. The vice president was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival at the Gaya International Airport.

After performing ‘pinddan’ and 'tarpan' at the Vishnupad temple, Dhankhar left for the Gaya airport and from there he will go to Nalanda University. The vice president will interact with the students and faculty members of Nalanda University at an open house session.

Performing 'Pitra' puja and 'pinddaan' during 'Pitru Paksha', which started from Friday in Gaya is considered highly meritorious as it is believed that those who perform these activities they get rid of 'Pitru Dosha' and by performing these religious activities their ancestors get relieved from the cycle of birth and death and they attain salvation.

The Pitru Paksha Mela—a Hindu ritual to pray for the souls of ancestors—is organised yearly at Vishnupad temple at Gaya. Every year a large number of Hindus from across the world visit Vishnupad temple during the pitri paksha period to perform pinddan rituals. The 16-day long period of pitru paksha is the time when shradh rituals are performed at Gaya's Vishnupad temple.