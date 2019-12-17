Vice President On CAA Protest: 'Violence No Solution To Any Problem'

Stressing on the ongoing protests in the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, (CAA), Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that violence is not the solution to any problem.

Speaking at an event Vice President Naidu said, "There shouldn't be any obstruction or destruction, everybody should focus on construction. And our attitudes must change, after all we are in free India, our own India. If you are destroying, means you are destroying the nation's wealth."

"The other day some public transport has been destroyed. Who are the losers? It's the people and the country. So, while agitating for our cause, one must be systematic. It shouldn't become destructive. Violence is no solution," he added.

Anti-CAA protests by students

On Monday, several students and police personnel had sustained injuries in a protest in the Jamia Nagar area. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. They also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle.

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

After the student and police clash, a few students were detained. The Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital. Some Congress leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Choudhary Mateen Ahmed, and Shoaib Iqbal reached friends colony police station to meet detained Jamia students.

The Citizenship Amendment Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years.

