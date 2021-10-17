Vice-President stresses need to make youth aware of Indian culture, tradition

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the pluralistic culture of the country has the power to unite people by going beyond various social divisions in society. Naidu, participating in the annual 'Alai Balai', a cultural event organised as part of Dasara festivities here, called for encouraging youth to be aware of tradition, culture and uphold unity in diversity, an official press release said.

He called for honouring the legacy of great leaders and to take inspiration from their lives to protect the pluralistic culture. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the event. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, along with Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and leaders of different political parties attended it.

The event was organised by Dattatreya's daughter Vijayalaxmi, who is also chairperson of 'Dattanna Alai Balai' celebration committee.

Dattatreya conceptualised the 'Alai Balai' programme to bring people from varied backgrounds on a common platform. The progamme has been organised here since 2005. PTI VVK NVG NVG

