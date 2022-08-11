Vice President Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Jagdeep Dhankhar Takes Oath As 14th VP Of India

Since taking over as the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019, Jagdeep Dhankhar was at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee-led government. While the Governor has stressed that he is exercising his constitutional duties, TMC has accused him of interference and sought his ouster on multiple occasions. On January 7, the WB CM created a stir by telling PM Modi about Dhankhar raising objections over some recruitments. She spoke about this at the inauguration ceremony of the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute which was attended by the PM virtually.

According to her, the WB Governor was unaware that the state government had opted for later entry into the bureaucracy on the advice of PM Modi. Objecting to this statement, Dhankar asserted that it was not only factually wrong but also constituted an act of "impropriety" on Banerjee's part. On the first day of the Budget session in March, Dhankhar was unable to give his inaugural address to the Assembly as BJP MLAs carrying posters and photographs of alleged victims of civic poll violence came to the well to stage a protest.

As the legislators of the JP Nadda-led party refused to let the proceedings begin, he attempted to leave the Assembly even as ruling party MLAs including Mamata Banerjee appealed to him to deliver his address. The Governor alleged that women Ministers and MLAs trooped on both sides of his seat disregarding decorum and propriety. In June, a fresh controversy erupted as the WB Assembly passed bills removing the Governor as the Chancellor of state-run universities and the 'Visitor' of private universities.