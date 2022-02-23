Vice President underlines importance of safe drinking water, sanitation

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday underlined the importance of basic amenities like safe drinking water and sanitation in preventing diseases and contributing towards the overall well-being of people.

Addressing the National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Conclave-2022 after inaugurating it virtually, he cautioned that with the flattening of COVID pandemic curve, people should not lower their guard and should continue with the practice of washing hands frequently, an official release said.

The Vice President said children should grow up in an environment that is healthy -- physically and emotionally -- as he stressed on the need for preventive healthcare measures such as safe water, sanitation and hygienic practices to begin from anganwadis and primary schools.

Observing that taking forward WASH agenda to gram panchayats is critical as they are at the core of rural water supply, Naidu further stressed the need to ensure institutional strengthening of panchayats for effective service delivery to the last mile.

"This is a key aspect of governance which I always emphasise — efficient last mile delivery of services in every field — holds the key to fast-tracking all-round development," he said.

"As a nation, we need to ensure that every household gets all the basic facilities – the most essential of them being WASH-related," the Vice President said.

Recognising that providing safe drinking water and sanitation to every rural household is a massive task, Naidu said that “this can be realised only if a vast array of players join hands with singular focus and determination.” Calling the adequate amount of safe drinking water for every rural household as a basic necessity, Naidu said India is making considerable progress in this regard.

He called for further fast-tracking and bestowing greater attention to all aspects relating to WASH facilities in both rural and urban areas.

Citing a WHO study, the Vice President drew attention to the problem of contamination of groundwater sources in many villages due to poor sanitation practices and called for curbing the habit of indiscriminate disposal of waste by adopting responsible behaviour.

He also underscored the need to create public awareness on this topic and wanted it to be made into a people’s movement.

Addressing the conclave, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in the last two-and-half years despite the pandemic, 5.81 crore households have been given Functional House Tap Connection (FHTC).

"Today, more than nine crore households have the provision of tap water supply. Six states have already achieved 100 per cent coverage, one of which is Telangana. There are 100 districts, 1,141 blocks, 1.38 lakh villages that have been covered so far," he said.

NIRDPR Director General G Narendra Kumar, and UNICEF India Country Representative Gillian Mellsop were among those who spoke during the event.

City-based National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) and UNICEF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, is organising the three-day virtual WASH Conclave-2022. PTI VVK HDA HDA

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)