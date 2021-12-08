Vice President Venkaiah Naidu consoles family members of K Rosaiah

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday visited the residence of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah who died recently and consoled his family members.

Recalling his personal association, spanning several decades, with Rosaiah, Naidu said they had mutual affection for each other and used to exchange views frequently.

Rosaiah not only had good grasp of many issues but also had the ability to convey his ideas to commoners effectively, he said.

Rosaiah's record as Finance Minister in undivided AP is possibly unparalleled, he said.

Though they had differences politically, they used to communicate on different issues, he said.

Both he and Rosaiah had the same view that certain traditions and principles should be followed in public life, Naidu said.

Rosaiah was a personification of Telugu culture in his attire and style which is also close to his heart, he said, expressing his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Rosaiah (88), who had also served as Governor of Tamil Nadu, had passed away here on December 4. PTI SJR BN BN

