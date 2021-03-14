Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Urges Rajya Sabha MPs Not To Damage India's Image

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday requested members of the Upper House not to do or say anything that could damage India's image and might be used by the country's enemies against it.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day orientation programme for new members of the Upper House, VP Naidu stressed that "discuss, debate and decide" is the mantra of democracy and that members should not resort to disruption.

He also said while free writing and expression are allowed in a democracy, they "shouldn't cause disaffection in society".

Naidu called upon members not to cause disruption citing rules. He noted that Rule 267, often cited by opposition members, should be used on rare occasions as a ''Brahmastra'' for emergent or extraordinary situations.

"The House frequently runs into problems on account of repeated recourse to certain rules," he told the new members. "If you start seeking recourse to (Rule) 267, you cannot run the House. It is very rarely used. It is like ''Brahmastra'', (which is used) when other ''astras'' (weapons) do not succeed. If you (frequently) start taking recourse to ''Brahmastra'', it becomes an ''astra''," the Vice President said.

'Criticism should be informed, credible': VP

The Vice President also asserted that criticism of the government of the day should be informed and credible. "The opposition has the right to criticize the government, in fact, it is their duty but the criticism should be informed so that it looks credible, he said while outlining that opposing every move for the sake of record dents its credibility. The quality of the criticism should really sting the government of the day and catch the eye of the media and the people," he said.

Thereafter, he reminded them of their duty of strengthening the unity and inclusivity of the multi-cultural society by checkmating attempts to create divisions based on caste, colour, region and religion. He said, "Each one of you should emerge as the spokesperson of the aspiring, emergent capable, resilient and united India. "

(With PTI Inputs)