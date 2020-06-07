'Avoid Junk food,' Advises VP Venkaiah Naidu To Indians To Boost Immunity Amid Covid

As the country faces the Covid pandemic, health experts have often highlighted the importance of building a strong immunity to beat Coronavirus. Building immunity comes with eating healthy and staying fit. Reiterating this principle, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged all citizens, especially the youth, to avoid junk food and follow a healthy diet.

He said, there is a wide range of traditional foods in India, as per our needs and climatic conditions. The Vice President said, as we are faced with COVID-19 pandemic, it is all the more important for people to eat healthy food, boost their immunity, and stay healthy.

‘Exercise caution as we rebound’

With the Union Home Ministry initiating more relaxations in the nationwide lockdown from June 8, VP Venkaiah Naidu urged people to exercise the utmost caution as the society seeks to rebound from the disruption caused by the virus. In a Facebook post titled "Unlock 1: Handle With Care", he said this rebound should be handled with care and responsibly by all stakeholders.

"Tomorrow marks a new beginning towards recovering the lost space and to rebound from long confinement with a severely pruned list of prohibited activities and that too only in confinement zones," he said on the last day of phase four of the lockdown.

Coronavirus positive cases hit a single-day spike of about 8,000 on the day Unlock 1 was announced on May 30, he pointed out.

"This provides guidance for actions as the nation is set on the course of phased exit from confinement. It only suggests that Unlock 1 shall be handled with care so that the intended rebound is not adversely hit," the Vice President opined.

States and Union Territories have so far played a commendable role in fighting the virus in harmony with the Centre, Venkaiah Naidu said. "They now have even a bigger role in handling Unlock 1 with enhanced freedom of decision making. Success be ours," he hoped. India's Coronavirus cases have risen to 246,628 of which 120,406 are active. 6,929 people have died thus far while 119,293 have recovered.

