The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vice President Venkiah Naidu's Message On Anti-Corruption Day

General News

Vice President Venkiah Naidu, in a series of tweets on December 9, urged people to take a strong resolve to fight corruption and eliminate it in all its forms

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vice President

On account of International Anti-Corruption Day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu -- in a series of tweets -- on December 9 urged people to take a strong resolve to fight corruption and eliminate it in all its forms. VP Naidu also added that being transparent and  upholding values such as integrity, truthfulness, and sincerity in activities will help fight corruption. 

READ: International Anti-Corruption Day: History, Theme And Significance

World Anti-Corruption Day

On 31 October 2003, the General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption and requested that the Secretary-General designate the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the secretariat for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties. 

READ: AAP Leader Alleges Corruption In BJP Govt, Slams Previous Cong Govt

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a message, said, "Every year, trillions of dollars are paid in bribes or stolen through corrupt practices that seriously undermine the rule of law and abet crimes such as the illicit trafficking of people, drugs and arms... We must unite against corruption to stop the drain on resources caused by illicit financial flows. The United Nations Convention against Corruption, ratified by nearly every country in the world, gives us the means to strengthen our commitment to addressing this issue."

International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that corruption causes leakages at multiple points as funds flow into, through, and out of the public sector.

According to the UN, $1 trillion is paid in bribes every year while an estimated $2.6 trillion is stolen annually through corruption – a sum equivalent to more than 5% of the global GDP. 

READ: PM Modi Wishes Sonia Gandhi On Her 73rd Birthday After She Decides To Skip Celebrations

READ: Algeria: 2 Ex-ministers Face Groundbreaking Corruption Trial

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG