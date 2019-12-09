Vice President Venkiah Naidu's Message On Anti-Corruption Day

On account of International Anti-Corruption Day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu -- in a series of tweets -- on December 9 urged people to take a strong resolve to fight corruption and eliminate it in all its forms. VP Naidu also added that being transparent and upholding values such as integrity, truthfulness, and sincerity in activities will help fight corruption.

On this International Anti-Corruption Day, let us all take a strong resolve to eliminate the scourge of corruption in all its forms. Corruption is the biggest obstacle for national development. #AntiCorruptionDay — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 9, 2019

World Anti-Corruption Day

On 31 October 2003, the General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption and requested that the Secretary-General designate the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) as the secretariat for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties.

It’s a fact: Corruption undermines 📈development☮️peace &🛡️security.

Corruption affects everyone, everywhere in one way or another.

Only #UnitedAgainstCorruption can we ensure #sustainabledevelopment for people, prosperity, peace, planet&partnerships to achieve #GlobalGoals #SDGs pic.twitter.com/3R3HL4MpGZ — UN Office on Drugs & Crime (@UNODC) December 9, 2019

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a message, said, "Every year, trillions of dollars are paid in bribes or stolen through corrupt practices that seriously undermine the rule of law and abet crimes such as the illicit trafficking of people, drugs and arms... We must unite against corruption to stop the drain on resources caused by illicit financial flows. The United Nations Convention against Corruption, ratified by nearly every country in the world, gives us the means to strengthen our commitment to addressing this issue."

Corruption is present in all countries, robbing societies of schools, hospitals and other vital services. On International Anti-Corruption Day, let us take a stand for integrity. https://t.co/b5q80gsjWa — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 8, 2018

International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that corruption causes leakages at multiple points as funds flow into, through, and out of the public sector.

Today is International Anti-Corruption Day. Corruption limits the capacity of a country to deliver growth and bring its benefits to all citizens. pic.twitter.com/rZuZ3FfZ52 — IMF (@IMFNews) December 9, 2017

According to the UN, $1 trillion is paid in bribes every year while an estimated $2.6 trillion is stolen annually through corruption – a sum equivalent to more than 5% of the global GDP.

