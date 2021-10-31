Vice Prez Naidu pays tributes to Sardar Patel

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged people to work towards eliminating hunger, inequality, poverty and corruption by taking inspiration from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel.

As the country celebrates Patel's birth anniversary on Sunday as National Unity Day to honour his legacy, "let us take inspiration from this iconic personality and work towards strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

The vice president also called for eliminating hunger, inequality, poverty and corruption.

The vice president paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel, the country's first deputy prime minister and home minister, during his visit to Ram Mohan Library in Vijayawada on Sunday, his office said. PTI NAB DV DV

