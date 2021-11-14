Vice-Prez Naidu's Granddaughter Gives Rs 50 Lakh For Treatment Of Kids By Cutting Wedding Cost

On Children's Day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's granddaughter Sushma contributed Rs 50 lakh for the treatment of children with heart ailments belonging to weaker sections of the society by cutting down on her wedding expenditure, sources said.

Set to be married next month, she had vowed to cut on her marriage expenditure so that her grandparents and parents could contribute Rs 50 lakh for the cause, they said.

A cheque of Rs 50 lakh was given to Hyderabad-based 'Hrudaya - Cure a Little Heart Foundation' in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah at Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Shah was the chief guest at the 20th anniversary of Swarna Bharati Trust being run by Naidu's daughter Deepa Venkat. The trust has been engaged in the empowerment of rural women and youth through vocational training, skill development etc.

Amit Shah complimented the Sushma and her parents, Harshvardhan and Radha, for their noble gesture and the trust for its dedication to the cause of rural people.

