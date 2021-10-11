Vice prez pays tributes to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, saying the exemplary standards of morality set by him in public life have remained unmatched.

Presenting the 22nd Lal Shastri National Award for Excellence to eminent pulmonologist and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas, Naidu said Shastri took accountability for his actions which is a very rare quality in public life.

In this context, the vice president stressed on the need to uphold transparency and accountability in public life.

Congratulating Guleria on being conferred the prestigious award, Naidu said, "I cannot think of a worthier recipient for this distinguished award instituted in the name of one of the greatest sons of India." He said Guleria's stellar role in creating awareness about the pandemic in recent times has not only been reassuring for people but has also soothed the frayed nerves of every person who has met, seen, or heard him speak on multiple foras on various aspects related to COVID-19. "We see in him the commander-in-chief of India's dedicated army of frontline warriors who have been selflessly waging a tireless battle against COVID-19," he said.

Naidu also praised the doctors across the country and other frontline warriors, including nurses, technicians, security personnel, farmers and sanitation workers, for their selfless service during the pandemic.

