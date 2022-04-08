Vice-Prez to confer Sangeet Natak Akademi, Lalit Kala Akademi awards on April 9

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Forty-three eminent artists will be presented the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship and Sangeet Natak Awards for 2018 while the Lalit Kala Akademi's Fellowship and National Awards for 2021 will be given to 23 people.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will present the fellowships and awards in a joint ceremony on Saturday.

Sources told PTI that initially a list of 44 names was approved by the council for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards, but the name of one artist was dropped after he refused to accept the award.

Despite several calls to spokespersons of the Akademi, the name of the artiste was not released.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi has selected four Fellows -- Zakir Hussain, Jatin Goswami and Dr Sonal Mansingh and Thiruvidaimarudur Kuppiah Kalyanasundaram -- for their contribution to the field of the performing arts, according to an official release.

The Lalit Kala Akademi has awarded the prestigious Fellowship to three artists -- Himmat Shah, Jyoti Bhatt and Shyam Sharma.

Thirteen illustrious musicians will be honoured with the Akademi award. They include Mani Prasad (Hindustani Vocal), Madhup Mudgal (Hindustani Vocal), Tarun Bhattacharya (Hindustani Instrumental - Santoor), Tejendra Narayan Majumdar (Hindustani Instrumental - Sarod), Alamelu Mani (Carnatic Vocal), Malladi Suribabu (Carnatic Vocal), S Kasim and S Babu (joint award, Carnatic Instrumental- Nagaswaram) and H Ashangbi Devi (Nata Sankirtana, Manipur).

Ten dancers have been selected for the awards, including Radha Sridhar (Bharatanatyam), Ishira Parikh and Maulik Shah (joint award- Kathak), Akham Lakshmi Devi (Manipuri), Pasumurthy Ramalinga Sastry (Kuchipudi), Surupa Sen (Odissi), Tankeswar Hazarika Borbayan (Sattriya), Gopika Varma (Mohiniattam), Tapan Kumar Pattanayak (Chhau) and Deepak Mazumdar (Contemporary Dance).

For theatre, eight eminent artistes have been selected. They are Rajiv Naik and Laltluangliana Khiangte both for playwriting, Sanjay Upadhyay (direction), Suhas Joshi (acting), Teekam Joshi (acting), Swapan Nandy (mime), Bhagawat A S Nanjappa (Yakshagana), and A M Parameswaran Kuttan Chakkiyar (Kutiyattam).

For Traditional, Folk and Tribal Music, five musicians will be honoured. They are Malini Awasthi (Folk Music- Uttar Pradesh), Gazi Khan Barna (Folk Music - Khartal, Rajasthan), Narendar Singh Negi (Folk Music- Uttrakhand), Niranjan Rajyaguru (Folk Music- Gujarat), Somdutt Battu (Folk Music-Himachal Pradesh) In the field of Traditional Dance, Theatre and Puppetry, five artists have been selected. They are Arjun Singh Dhurve (Folk Dance, Madhya Pradesh), Mohd. Sadiq Bhagat (Folk Theatre - Bhand Pather, J&K), Kota Sachidanand Shastry (Harikatha, Andhra Pradesh), Anupama Hoskere (String Puppetry, Karnataka), Hem Chandra Goswami (Mask Making, Assam).

Also, the Akademi Award 2018 for Overall Contribution in the field of performing arts will go to Diwan Singh Bajeli and Puru Dadhich for Scholarship in the Performing Arts.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards are national honours bestowed by the government on performing artists as well as teachers and scholars in the field of performing arts.

The recipients are selected by the Akademi's General Council, comprising distinguished musicians, dancers, theatre artists and scholars in these disciplines and nominees of the Government of India, state governments and Union Territories.

The National Exhibition of Art is organised annually by the Lalit Kala Akademi as it’s the most prestigious event, showcasing the brilliance and capacious oeuvre of the awarded artists.

The 62nd National Exhibition organised this year is a platform to showcase the outstanding artists on a nationwide scale.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Minister of Culture, G Kishan Reddy on April 9 in the galleries of Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State for Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi.

Following the Award ceremony, the Sangeet Natak Akademi has scheduled a festival of Performing Arts from April 9 to 19 at Kamani Auditorium and Meghdoot Complex, Rabindra Bhavan.

The festival of Performing Arts showcasing the Akademi awardees will continue for 11 days bringing to the audience a delectable range of performances from across the country and ranging over a wide spectrum of genres such as music, dance, drama, folk and tribal, and allied arts and puppetry. PTI ASG NSD NSD

