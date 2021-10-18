Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu stresses Need To Make Youth Aware Of Indian Culture And tradition

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that the country's diverse culture has the capacity to bring people together by transcending societal divisions. According to an official news release, Naidu spoke at the annual 'Alai Balai,' a cultural event held as part of the Dussehra celebrations there, on encouraging youth to be informed of heritage and culture and to promote unity in diversity. He urged people to remember great leaders' legacies and draw inspiration from their lives in order to maintain pluralism. The event was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Vice President paid tribute to freedom warrior Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who began the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to bring people together during the Swaraj campaign. He urged us to remember our great leaders' legacies and draw inspiration from their lives in order to safeguard India's varied culture. Vijayalaxmi, Dattatreya's daughter and chairperson of the 'Dattatanna Alai Balai' celebration committee, organised the event.

Venkiah Naidu stresses need to make youth aware of Indian culture and tradition

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, film actors Pawan Kalyan and Manchu Vishnu, Dr Reddy Labs Managing Director GV Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella, Chairman and Founder of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology Dr Nageshwar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.

Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh and former MP and Central Minister, kicked off the festival at Nizam College. Every year during the Dasara celebration in Hyderabad, the event is held. The event is well-attended by people from all walks of life and politicians from all around the world. A typical rural Telangana atmosphere is created, and the food festival is well-known for its traditional culinary specialities.

'Alai Balai' programme and tradition

Dattatreya created the 'Alai Balai' programme to bring individuals from different walks of life together. Since 2005, the programme has been held there. Alai Balai is a traditional event held before Dassera during the Navarathri festivities. It depicts the lives of people in the Telangana state. The festival's goal is to promote brotherhood and friendship among attendees.

