In a tragic incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, an accident victim was allegedly taken to a hospital on a JCB machine in Katni.

In a video, that has gone viral on social media, an accident victim can be seen being carried to a hospital in a JCB. The decision to carry the victim on the JCB machine was taken after the ambulance could not reach the spot on time.

Speaking to ANI multimedia news agency, Chief Medical and Health Officer Pradeep Mudhiya said, “The victim had a bike accident in Barhi and called 108 but the ambulance wasn't available as the related agency providing ambulance services had changed.”

“The ambulance was coming from a nearby town and got late. Later, a proposal was sent for a new ambulance,” Pradeep Mudhiya added.