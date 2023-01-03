'Victim Wasn't Alone During..': Delhi Police Reveal Sensational Twist In Hit & Run Case

A sensational twist has come to the fore in the Delhi hit and run case as police have now revealed that the victim was not alone at the time of the accident. According to the probe details, the deceased was accompanied by another girl who was present at the time of the accident and received injuries but later fled the spot.

"When we traced the route of deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but deceased's legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged," as per the Delhi Police.

Notably, a 20-year-old girl was killed after her scooty collided with a car and her clothes got entangled in the wheels due to which she was dragged for 10 km in outer Delhi's Khanjawala area. Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. Produced before the Rohini Court, the arrested-- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27)-- have been sent to 3-day police custody.

Delhi Special CP recreates & inspects crime scene

Delhi Police has also stepped up its investigation in connection with the hit & run case as the Special CP Shalini Singh along with her team arrived at the Janauti village on the early hours of Tuesday for the recreation and inspection of the crime scene. This came hours after the intervention from the Ministry of Home Affairs wherein Home Minister Amit Shah sought a detailed report on the incident and directed the officials to 'act swiftly without any fear'.

Republic accesses sensational details from FIR

Republic accessed the First Information Report in the case. In the FIR, the police have stated that the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno owned by someone named Ashutosh, was taken for a night by his friends Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna, who are accused in the case, at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and was parked back in his house, at 5 am, on January 1, 2023, in an accidental state. When enquired, Amit and Deepak told Ashutosh that they, in a drunken state, had hit a girl on scooty and escaped towards the Kanjhawala road.

As per the FIR, Deepak has told the police that he was driving the car, while Manoj Mittal was sitting in the front passenger seat. In the back, Mithun was sitting in the middle, with Krishan on his right side and Amit on his left.

"On the road from Krishan Vihar to Shani Bazar, they hit a girl on her scooty with the car, who fell on the road. Post this, they fled towards the Kanjhawala road, and stopped the car near Jonty Village only to see the body of the girl on the scooty, entangled in the wheels of the car. Seeing this, they got scared and went to the house of Ashutosh and parked the car, before going to their respective residences," the FIR in Hindi roughly read.

One of the eyewitnesses who works at a food delivery company shared his horrifying ordeal with Republic. He said, "I work at a food delivery company and I was on the way to collect my order between 2:35 to 3:15 am. As soon as I took the route from the Kanjawala road I saw that car (Baleno). My bike was almost going to collide with the car, I lost my balance but managed to save somehow. But then the car driver took a U-turn towards Rohini as a police station was 100 m away. While taking the turn, the car made a loud voice and then I took notice and saw the head of the girl hanging. The car was at a distance from me, I don't know if she was screaming or not. I saw it live and no music was being played in the car. The car was at a speed of 40 to 60 km/hr. I don't know if the driver was drunk but this is what I saw."