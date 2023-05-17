The Kerala Story makers brought on stage people they called real-life victims of radicalisation at a presser on Wednesday. One such victim broke down during while narrating her ordeal about how she was forced to convert and then radicalised. Elaborating on what happened while she was in college, she said she started following the ideology while she heard radical preachers like Zakir Naik and MM Akbar. She said she turned not just 'anti-Hindu' but 'anti-human'.

Addressing the media, the victim said, “My life was changed upside down during my hostel days. I would like to say that the story depicted in the movie is an apt representation of what actually happens and does not involve any exaggeration. Just like the movies, I too had two roommates, who, no matter what the situation is, talked about their religion and started questioning us to create a confusion in our minds regarding our religions.”

“I slowly started questioning my own religion. I faced a huge dilemma of what is right and what is wrong. While I was facing this, I was told that Allah is the only god and no one should be worshipped other than him. They used to present their ideologies in a way that they seemed right," she added.

'Videos of Zakir Naik influenced me the most...'

Revealing what influenced her the most, she stated, “Everytime I used to face questions, they shared the translated versions of the Quran with me. In fact, videos of Zakir Naik and MM Akbar were also spread among the peers. For me, these videos played a major role in radicalising my thoughts. I started believing that none of the ideologies except Islam is correct. I was so influenced that I became anti-Hindu.”

'This ideology made me anti-human...'

She said, “I was not just against Hindu religion, but this ideology made me anti-human. I was not at all concerned about my family and friends. For four-five years, I studied about Islam and till 2020, I was living like a Muslim woman. I started practising Namaz, while my family used to perform pooja.”

“My parents came to me and even holded my feets begging me to not go away. They in fact said that if I convert, they will commit suicide,” said the victim as she broke down. “Their tears also didn’t stop me. I told them that they can do what they want to. They will be going to hell as they don’t preach Allah," she revealed.

'Real life victims' of The Kerala Story speak up

After The Kerala Story was accused of not being based on true events and received criticism from several sections of the society, the victims of the radicalisation were brought on the stage by the filmmakers of the movie. Countering the claims made against The Kerala Story, 26 real-life victims of radicalisation came to the forefront on Wednesday and revealed the chilling reality.

In response to the controversy that spiralled around the numbers of the victims claimed in the movie, one of the victim while responding to the media said, “Let's not go by numbers if you actually want to know the numbers then it's much higher.”

Notably, The Kerala Story hit theatres on May 5 amid a huge uproar regarding the claims made in the movie. While some sections of the society have been appreciative of the movie for 'revealing the truth', some have called the film ‘propaganda’. The movie is also facing a ban in the state of West Bengal from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.