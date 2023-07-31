Victims Of Manipur Video Case Move SC Against Central And State Govt, Hearing Today

Amid the ongoing outrage over the Manipur horrific video case, where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a group of armed men, two survivors have moved the Supreme Court against the central and state governments, seeking the top court’s intervention in the matter. The petition has been filed regarding the FIR related to the sexual harassment incident that took place on May 4.

The victims, in their petition, have demanded the protection of their identities. According to sources, it has been learnt that the Supreme Court CJI-led bench will hear the matter on Monday (July 31, 2023).

The development came after the central government urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur in the case for conclusion of the trial in a time-bound manner.

Centre seeks trial outside Manipur

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court informing that the probe in the Manipur video case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while also urging the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur.

"The Government of Manipur vide letter dated 26.07.2023 has recommended to Secretary, DOP&T for entrusting the case to CBI for further investigation, which has been duly recommended to Secretary, DOP&T by MHA vide letter dated 27.07.2023. The investigation shall, thus, be transferred to the CBI,” Centre said in its affidavit, adding that the central government believed that the investigation should be completed at the earliest and the trial be also conducted in a time-bound manner "which must take place outside Manipur".

SC deeply concerned over the incident

Expressing strong condemnation and deep concern over the Manipur video incident that surfaced on social media and resulted in a massive outrage across the country, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that such actions were "simply unacceptable" and amounted to the "grossest of constitutional abuse".

Asking the government to take action in the matter, the CJI said that the Supreme Court is really disturbed over the video of two women paraded naked in Manipur amid the violence that broke out between the Kuki and the Meitei communities.